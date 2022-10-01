Virginia Beach adds more COVID-19 testing events

A spokesperson said there would be free COVID-19 PCR tests available on Jan. 13 and 14 at the health department's office on Corporation Lane.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two more COVID-19 testing events are set for the week of Jan. 9 in Virginia Beach.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Health Department said there would be free COVID-19 PCR tests available on Jan. 13 and 14 at the health department's office on Corporation Lane.

There was another event set for Jan. 12, but by the time of the announcement Monday, its appointments were filled.

You have to have an appointment to be tested at any of these events. The health department won't be offering tests to walk-ups.

Click here to get an appointment on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Click here to get an appointment on Thursday, Jan. 14.