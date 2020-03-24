Virginia Beach firefighters being evaluated for possible exposure to COVID-19

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said no firefighters had tested positive for the disease but some had been removed from duty until results had come back.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A small number of Virginia Beach firefighters were being evaluated Tuesday for possible exposure to COVID-19.

Virginia Beach Fire Department spokesman Art Kohn said that no members of the department had tested positive for the disease as of Tuesday but that some had been removed from duty until testing was concluded.

Kohn said that anyone being tested would have to be cleared before returning to duty. He added that all department shift were manned properly and there had been no reduction in services.

Kohn told 13News Now that the Virginia Beach Fire Department is following all the protocols from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). VBFD members are wearing the proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). All of that is not a guarantee that someone won't contract the virus when responding to an emergency where there might be a COVID-19 patient.

Kohn wrote in an email: