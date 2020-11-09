Virginia Beach health department sees decline in COVID-19 community testing numbers

Health department officials and local testing centers tell us fewer people are coming out for a swab.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thursday marks six months from when coronavirus was first detected in Hampton Roads.

On Thursday morning, Virginia Beach led the pack in new cases for Hampton Roads, reporting 40 confirmed cases. But the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health and local testing centers tell us fewer people are coming out for a swab.

They started COVID-19 community testing days in June. The events offer free testing to anyone who wants one.

“People are just scared,” said Rev. David Zavadil. “I know my folks are scared to get out.”

Eastminster Presbyterian Church is the next COVID-19 community testing site for Virginia Beach. Reverend David Zavadil said it kicks off Friday.

“It’s nice to have it right here in our local community,” Zavadil said. “You are not having to go to a doctor’s office.”

But, just how many people will show?

“Starting in the middle of August, we have seen a pretty significant decline in the demand for testing,” said Bob Engle.

Engle, the emergency coordinator for the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health, said the turnout lately is a toss-up. Engle said when they started testing, they would do 300 to 400 tests at each testing event, with one to two events each week.

“In August we noticed the numbers started to decline,” Engle said. “300, 200, down to 100 and the last event I did last week, we only had 87.”

Even ARCpoint Labs near Town Center is testing less.

“Around 50-60 percent from what we were doing in July and August,” said Rudy Patel.

They offer rapid results. ARCpoint Virginia Beach President Rudy Patel connects the decrease to school starting and families traveling less.

Still, swabs at Velocity Urgent Care remain steady.

“We haven’t really seen a decline,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tiffany Sibley. “Still seeing above average volumes for this time of year, especially. However, we are seeing it leveling off of our visits.”

In July, as COVID cases increased, Engle said anxieties did too. Now that cases are lowering, so is the stress.

“There's just not quite the demand for testing,” Engle said.

Engle said the Health Department isn’t alarmed but encourages the community to utilize testing.

“There’s still asymptomatic people out there, those are the hardest people to identify, and that’s why we do these events,” Engle said.

Zavadil said the doors are open to anyone in Hampton Roads.

“If you have questions, you’re sick or maybe you just want to be tested for reassurance, this is a great way to do it,” Zavadil said.

The Department of Public Health will hold the next testing event Friday, September 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Eastiminster Presbyterian Church.

Volunteers will be distributing free masks and hand sanitizer at the event. You don’t need to get tested in order to receive the items.