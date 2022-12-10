Virginia Beach libraries are offering free COVID test kits

Every Virginia Beach resident is allowed two COVID-19 testing kits.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the winter months fast approach, Virginia Beach Department of Public Health officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Instead, in order to prepare for another possible spike, every local resident can now walk away with two free COVID-19 at-home test kits.

"You can come into the library, just let the staff member know that you want two COVID test kits and we hand it to them and then they go home," said Sasha Matthews, with the Virginia Beach Public Library System.

In the past, Virginia Beach public libraries used to offer a limited supply of these testing kits. However, the city was not a part of STACC (Supporting Testing Access through Community Collaboration) and so supplies eventually dwindled away.

"The advertisement went out that we were all in this, but it hadn't happened yet," said Matthews. "We are now in a much different place and since we are already a trusted community resource, it just made sense."

Distribution is limited to two kits per person, first come, first served, while supplies last. Library staff members are unable to hold or reserve kits for anyone.