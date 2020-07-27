Virginia Beach mayor makes recommendations to governor to slow the spread of COVID-19 in city

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer sent a list of recommendations to the governor, some of which include smaller social gatherings and a curfew.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The surge in COVID-19 cases in our area shows no signs of letting up.

Mayor, Bobby Dyer wants to take action. He sent a letter to the Governor Ralph Northam with a list of recommendations to help get the numbers down.

Some of those recommendations include:

Mandate signage for face coverings in all brick and mortar retail, restaurants, indoor public amusement (if open), and personal care/grooming businesses. Signs need to be placed in visibly prominent areas.

Reduce social gatherings from the current limit 250 to 50.

The limit for social gatherings would be 50% occupancy of the event space or 50 participates, whichever is less.

Consider an 11 p.m/ curfew on businesses to discourage gatherings, with discontinuation of alcohol sales at 10 pm and a full curfew at midnight.

Consider partnership in enforcement with Virginia Department of Health, Alcohol Beverage Control, and Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Authorize enforcement authority to the state Fire Marshall in the Governor’s Executive Orders to help enforce occupancy limits.

Implement a strategic coordinated campaign by public health and local leadership around measures to prevent COVID-19 transition.

Maintain the following restrictions for at least three weeks, at which time data will be reassessed.

“We have to follow new rules, we will just adapt and follow new rules,” explained Traci Miller.

Miller is the general manager at Brixx Wood Fired Pizza at Landstown Place Shopping Center. She said she’s all for more regulations if it will help slow down the spread of COVID-19.

“We are doing what we need to do to stay open, stay in business and keep serving everyone who wants to come in,” she explained.

But another Virginia Beach company says those recommendations will disappoint some of their customers. Amberly Ferguson owns a wedding venue called The Gala 417. If those recommendations become actual regulations, that means no more than 50 people can attend a wedding.

"We can make it happen, we can make the best of both worlds for our brides, but it does sting, it’s sad but I think it’s what’s best for everyone," Ferguson said.

If social gatherings are reduced to 50 people, Ferguson said she'll give brides the opportunity to have two events: the ceremony this year with 50 people or less, and the reception next year close to the newlyweds' anniversary.

“We are doing everything to make everything as easy as possible for brides who have to make this transition,” Ferguson explained.