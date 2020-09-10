Virginia Beach PPE manufacturer will expand operations, adds 180 new jobs

PremiumEstore has been an e-cigarette distributor since 2008, but the company pivoted to PPE production in March.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia-based company that makes disposable face masks and surgical masks plans to create 180 jobs and invest $5.3 million to grow its operations in the area.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that PremiumEstore LLC will expand its operation in Virginia Beach by purchasing new equipment and hiring more people to increase its manufacturing capacity.

PremiumEstore has been an e-cigarette distributor since 2008, but the company pivoted to PPE production in March.

It began operating as Premium-PPE and producing AmeriShield masks.

Northam said the company can currently produce up to 20 millions masks a month.