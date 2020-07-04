Virginia Beach respiratory therapist quits job, heads to NYC to help fight COVID-19

A local woman is leaving her family and friends behind and heading to New York City to work as a respiratory therapist where COVID-19 has hit the hardest.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — While millions of Americans are being laid off from their jobs because of the COVID-19 outbreak, a local woman decided to resign from hers after nearly 20 years -- and for a good cause.

Darla Grese is a respiratory therapist. For nearly 20 years, she’s worked at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Last week, she sent her supervisors an email with her letter of resignation.

“Seeing those nurses crying and their coworkers getting sick and it is just overwhelming.”

Grese said seeing all the devastation in New York City sparked a calling within her to head to the epicenter of the pandemic in our nation. She has always answered the call to serve. She spent six years in the military and now her job is to help people breathe.

“I’ve always heard these stories about this individual is 'called for this' or 'called for that,'” Grese explained. “I’ve never truly experienced that until this.”

This weekend, Grese will fly to New York City. She will stay in a hotel in Queens. She will take her skills to a hospital and plans to stay in the city for at least six weeks.

“I’m scared of getting sick. I’m scared of getting so sick that I don’t survive. I’m scared of causing my family stress because I am up there,” Grese said.

She said her family is her biggest support system. She has a wife and a 12-year-old son. They will stay at their home in Virginia Beach.

“My job as a parent is to teach my son that our job as human beings is to be there for one another whether you know them or not," Grese explained. "That is why we are here. That is what we are expected to do.”

“All I do know is right now I have to go and at least look at another respiratory therapist and say, 'You know what go home and get some sleep I got this,'” Grese said.