Individuals test positive for COVID-19, affect four Virginia Beach City Public School facilities

The school district said individuals were at four different facilities between July 26 and July 29.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools announced Monday that individuals visited four of their facilities last week who have since tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, individuals who have tested positive were at First Colonial High, Princess Anne High, Cox High, Kellam High, and bus #362 between July 26 and July 29.

However, VBCPS said each case at those locations could include a single individual who was at multiple locations. It does not mean there were four cases at four different locations.

After the district found out about the cases, they sent an email to parents and families who may have had children in close contact with the COVID positive individual.

"You are receiving this email because you or someone in your family is associated with an affected facility," VBCPS said in their email. "We have worked with Virginia Beach Department of Public Health (VBDPH) in identifying and communicating directly with “close contacts,” or individuals who may have had an increased exposure risk and require additional notification and guidance."

The school district said the individuals who tested positive will not return to VBCPS facilities until they're released by their healthcare providers and the CDC guidance has been met.

Now, the schools are reminding students and families to stay home if sick, allow for social distancing, wear face coverings, and wash your hands often.