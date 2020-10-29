Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office to test every staffer, inmate after 6 COVID-19 cases

The department said recently, four deputies and two inmates tested positive for the virus. There are some changes in place to stop the potential spread.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Wednesday night, the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office sent out a string of posts on social media, committing to widespread coronavirus testing among inmates and staff.

The department said recently, four deputies and two inmates tested positive for the virus. They did not say when each of the people tested positive, but said the inmates' cases are considered active.

Those two inmates are quarantining in individual cells, and a tweet said "they are being closely monitored and provided care."

Now, all inmates and staff will be given coronavirus tests, to be sure those people isolate accordingly.

The sheriff's office is employing a few other tactics to stop the spread of the virus, including contact tracing and temporarily canceling its "Weekender Program" that allows some inmates to serve sentences while maintaining a job.

"All individuals scheduled to report for delayed confinement between Oct. 28-Nov. 30 should not report and will be issued a new reporting date after Nov. 30," the sheriff's website read.

Friends and family visitation has been canceled "for the foreseeable future."

The Virginia Beach Circuit Court office is also closed until October 30, related to these cases.