Virginia Beach abruptly cancels vaccination clinics for city staff

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach suddenly shut down vaccination clinics for city staff through the rest of the year, according to an email sent to city staff this week.

The sent to all city employees said the city canceled scheduled clinics at the EMS Headquarters and Parks and Rec Administration building.

Virginia Beach city employees, who scheduled or prepared to receive the COVID-19 shot at the locations, will need to find another place to get their shot.

The cancellations include all appointments in November and December.

City spokesperson Tiffany Russell confirmed the clinics were designed for City staff.

But what led to the unexpected change?

In the email, the City told staff the decision was due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

When asked for more information, Russell would only say the situation involved a city employee. She said the City could not discuss the matter any further to ensure medical privacy under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Though the city says it strongly encourages employees to be vaccinated, it is not required.

Russell said Virginia Beach hopes to make vaccine appointments available again in the near future.

She confirmed the decision affects clinics designed for city staff.