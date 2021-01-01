351 new infections Friday means new COVID-19 case record for Virginia Beach

Reviewing the startling jump, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer warned residents to follow restrictions.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer is warning residents that COVID-19 cases are rising daily - Friday, the city reported its highest-ever number of new cases for a single day.

The mayor took to Facebook, writing: “This week will easily be a Virginia Beach record for new case numbers and deaths.

The city added 335 cases on Thursday, and 351 cases on Friday. There was only one other day, July 25, where the city reported more than 300 new COVID-19 cases.

“There is a concern I guess we were over 300 in the last couple of days," said Dyer.

Dyer explained the increase could be from a surge in cases over the holidays. He said hospitals have enough resources, if the trend stays consistent.

“I just got off the phone with Sentara representative, and they are able to accommodate any influx that’s going on," said Dyer.

Dyer’s concern is that many people are hesitant to go to a hospital.

"Some folks - right now we’re having symptoms of heart attacks or other things, that are afraid to go to the hospital. If you’re sick, don’t be afraid to go to the hospital," Dyer said.

On Tuesday, the city of Virginia Beach launched the Vaccinate Virginia Beach Initiative.

"We’ve already started with our EMS and Fire people," Dyer said. "The people that come in contact. We have to prioritize the vulnerable - those are the seniors."

The city is working with the Virginia Department of Health to arrange dates, facilities and resources to get the general public the COVID-19 vaccine.