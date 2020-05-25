Virginia cities, counties will soon get first share of federal aid

The first installment of federal aid is on its way to certain localities in Virginia to cover spending related to the coronavirus pandemic.

RICHMOND, Va. — Local governments across Virginia are set to start receiving their first share of federal funding designated to cover spending related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Virginia got about $3.1 billion from the federal CARES Act and opted to give half to localities with fewer than 500,000 people, The Virginian-Pilot reported over the weekend.

A little less than half of what’s been set aside for the cities and counties should be paid around June 1.