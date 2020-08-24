Virginia colleges reopen with COVID-19 data available

VCU, George Mason, Radford, University or Richmond, Virginia Tech and William and Mary will all track infections on their campuses.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia college students returning to campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic have been equipped with masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

Now, many also have coronavirus testing data available at their fingertips. Some Virginia universities have unveiled COVID-19 dashboards to track infections as students return to campus.

Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond released its first set of COVID-19 data on Aug. 20, starting with 36 total cases. The university reported 72 total cases by Monday.