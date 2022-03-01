Virginia community vaccination centers closed again Tuesday because of winter weather

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said all of its community vaccination centers will be closed again on Tuesday because of winter weather.
The department closed all community vaccination centers Monday, including the Military Circle Mall location in Norfolk, in anticipation of several inches of snow.
Health officials will decide Tuesday afternoon if the centers will reopen on Wednesday.
People who had appointments will get a notification of the cancellation and can visit VDH's website to reschedule, which they are encouraged to do as soon as possible.