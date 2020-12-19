Virginia congressman receives COVID-19 vaccine in effort of 'boosting the public's confidence'

"I am no more important than any of the people I was elected by," Congressman Bobby Scott said after getting vaccinated for the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — After a suggestion was made for government officials to get the coronavirus vaccine, one VA congressman decided to move forward on getting vaccinated.

Rep. Bobby Scott, for Virginia's 3rd congressional district, received his COVID-19 vaccine and said he wants to help the public to be more confident in the safety of the vaccine.

The Attending Physician of Congress recommended that Members of Congress receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In order to ensure Congress is able to function in light of this surging pandemic, I decided to follow the Attending Physician’s recommendation and was vaccinated earlier today. pic.twitter.com/3jFtGvy8lN — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) December 19, 2020

Congressman Bobby Scott released the following statement following his vaccination:

In order to ensure the continuity of government, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress has recommended that Members of Congress begin receiving the FDA-approved Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. I am no more important than any of the people I was elected by and have the privilege to serve in Congress. However, recognizing the importance in boosting the public’s confidence in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine and ensuring that Congress is able to continue to fully function in light of this surging pandemic, I decided to follow the Attending Physician’s recommendation and was vaccinated earlier today.

The approval of multiple effective vaccines to combat the coronavirus has been a moment of great hope for many across the nation. Too many lives and livelihoods have been lost to this pandemic, and the distribution of vaccines marks the beginning of the end of this terrible time in our history. As we wait for the vaccine to be widely distributed across the country, we must all continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance by wearing masks in public and observing social distancing. By following those guidelines and having faith in science and the vaccine, we will all finally end this pandemic together.