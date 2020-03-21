Virginia coronavirus updates: More than 150 cases in state

Gov. Ralph Northam says Virginia has 152 confirmed cases on coronavirus in the state.

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam gave another update on cases in coronavirus in a press conference Saturday.

Northam said Virginia has 152 confirmed cases on coronavirus in the state.

There have been two deaths in the state.

According to an e-mail from the Clerk of the Senate, the National Guard has been activated, but they are on standby right now.

They can mobilize to dispense supplies and equipment to citizens as the number of cases increases in the state.