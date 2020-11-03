Virginia coronavirus updates: Third person dies from COVID-19; more than 200 cases in state

Gov. Ralph Northam said he is prioritizing testing for the state's health care workers.

Gov. Ralph Northam says three people have died in Virginia from the coronavirus and the commonwealth has 219 confirmed cases in the state. The governor made the announcement in a press conference on Sunday.

On Saturday evening, Fairfax County officials confirmed the state had experienced its third death from the virus and the first in its county.

In the press briefing, Gov. Northam urged residents to abide by CDC guidelines, continue to practice social distancing and wash their hands regularly.

"If you don't abide by our guidelines, you are not only putting yourself at risk, you are putting others at risk. I encourage all Virginians to abide by our guidelines," Northam said.

Dr. Laurie Forlano, Deputy Commissioner for Public Health in Virginia said Saturday the state prioritizing health care workers for testing, as well as testing in areas where there have been clusters of cases.

"We have taken aggressive steps in Virginia to combat this, to flatten the curve," Northam said.

Virginia is working with local law enforcement and federal corrections facilities on how to handle inmate health during the virus, Gov. Ralph Northam said in a press briefing on March 19.

Gov. Northam said the state is asking prosecutors and judges to "highly consider" options other than facility incarceration, such as electronic home monitoring.

The Virginia Department of Corrections has also suspended in-person visitation at state facilities as well as transfers and intake from local and regional jails.

Beyond working with correctional facilities and jails, Northam announced that the commonwealth is working on extending attendance flexibility measures for childcare centers and schools so they can be adequately refunded.

As of March 18, over 10,000 Virginians had filed for unemployment, Northam said in the briefing. In an effort to help assist them and businesses, the state's Small Business Administration application was submitted and approved March 19 and Northam said they are working to make sure the process for filing can be expedited.

On March 18, Virginia's Gov. Ralph Northam said the commonwealth is working with hospitals and federal agencies in preparation for further coronavirus impact, as the number of presumptive positive cases in the state rises to 94. Over 1,920 people have been tested so far.

Northam announced that Virginia has roughly 2,000 ICU hospital beds ready and that the commonwealth is working with six other healthcare coalitions to provide additional supplies and ventilators.

For May elections, Virginia voters are highly encouraged to fill out absentee ballots in an effort to protect voter health. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 28 and voters must check off box 2A to list why they are requesting absentee.

Northam also said Virginia is submitting a federal small business application on March 18 to help local businesses have access to loans. The state is working "diligently" to help local schools protect their accreditation.

As of March 18, three outbreaks are present in Virginia, according to health officials. An outbreak means there are 20+ cases that can be traced to a central location, officials said. One is in James County and two are currently in Richmond.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus cases in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Key Facts

Three deaths reported in the commonwealth

Those 65+ asked to self-quarantine

Gatherings of more than 10 people statewide are banned

All K-12 public schools closed Virginia under a State of Emergency

Absentee ballot encouraged for May primary, registration deadline April 28

On March 22, a second resident of The Kensington, a senior living community in Fairfax County, has tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Fairfax County Health Department, The Kensington, and the City of Falls Church are fully collaborating on the investigation and taking immediate action to prevent further spread.

On March 17, Northam issued a public health emergency order banning more than 10 people in restaurants, fitness centers and theater.

All restaurants, theaters and gyms must comply with 10-people standards, or they must consider closing, Northam said at a news conference on March 17. He said the order allows local law enforcement the ability to enforce the ban.

The state knows the 10-people standards may affect workers and businesses, who are encouraged to contact the Virginia Employment Commission for assistance. Motor vehicle offices are closed to the public during the State of Emergency, Northam explained.

The governor encourages residents to help the elderly and those in need at this time. Meanwhile, people over 65 years old are being asked to self-quarantine and stay home for their safety, Northam said.

Two deaths from the coronavirus were reported in the Hampton Roads region of the state in its Peninsula Health District. The other was in Fairfax County, the first in Northern Virginia.

The cause of death in all three cases was respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19.

"On behalf of the entire Commonwealth, we express our deepest sympathy for the family and loved ones of the patient who died, as well as the families of everyone who has been affected by this outbreak," said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. "The health of our residents and the community is our top priority, and we will continue working together to care for the patients, protect the safety of health care workers, and protect the people in our Commonwealth."

An elementary school teacher was among the people who tested positive COVID-19 in Northern Virginia area, Virginia health officials and school officials said.

According to school officials, the Lynbrook Elementary School teacher-tested "presumptive positive" and is recovering at home, the Fairfax County Health Department said on March 14.

While Virginia is under a State of Emergency, all K-12 public schools are closed for two weeks. Large conferences and events in the state have also been canceled for the next 30 days.

"This declaration implements our long-standing emergency operations plan," Northam said in a press conference March 12. "While Virginia has been thoroughly planning for weeks and has adequate funding to address the situation, this declaration will give us increased flexibility to ease regulatory requirements and procurement rules."

According to Dr. Denise Toney, the director of the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS), the commonwealth currently has two test kits available, each of which can test between 150-200 patients, meaning up to 400 patients can be tested for coronavirus in Virginia. The state expected to receive an additional test kit Tuesday, with "half the capacity of the other test kits," Toney said.

State epidemiologist Lilian Peake said the risk in Virginia remains low, and said currently there is no community spread of the virus, as all cases of been linked to overseas travel.

As of now, the commonwealth is planning and preparing for the possibility of telework for Virginia state employees and has implemented safety measures for schools, hospitals, transportation, and the elderly.

Northam also addressed discrimination and misinformation against the Asian American community amid coronavirus concerns. The governor directed Virginians to find factual information on the outbreak on the VDH website or to call 1-877-ASK-VDH3.





Cases County-by-County

Alexandria City: 4

An Alexandria resident came in contact with a member of Christ Church Georgetown who also tested positive for the virus after the D.C. resident spent time at Immanuel Chapel of the Virginia Theological Seminary. AHD advised all individuals who had close contact with the D.C. patient to self-quarantine at home.

The AHD on March 15 identified Alexandria resident who attended a conference in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 25 and came in close contact with an individual later confirmed to have COVID-19, who traveled internationally. The person self-quarantined at home upon return to Alexandria on March 6 and received regular monitoring from AHD. The resident was evaluated, tested and released from Inova Alexandria Hospital and is doing well at home. They remain under self-isolation and are being monitored by AHD until it is safe for them to return to their normal activities.

Arlington County: 17

Arlington County now has 14 positive cases of the coronavirus.

Virginia Department of Health on March 9 identified first county resident with virus as a person in their 60s, who returned from international travel. The person is receiving medical care and is currently recuperating. Officials said the individual had limited contact with others while ill and the risk to the general Arlington community remains low.

A person associated with Christ Church Georgetown, where a reverend at the church contracted the virus, and it spread. The individual self-quarantined and when they developed symptoms they were tested for the virus.

Some of the more recent cases in the county have not had vast details about the patient's condition or background announced to the public.

Charlottesville City: 1

No information has been released on this case.

Chesterfield County: 6

VDH said a person in Chesterfield County tested positive for the coronavirus. This information was released on Saturday. It was one of 11 new positive cases reported in the state.

Fairfax County: 16

The first death from the coronavirus in the state was announced on Saturday. It was a man in his 60s who died of respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19.

VDH confirmed four more cases in Fairfax County on March 14, including a Fairfax County Public Schools employee -- all Fairfax County school buildings and sites associated with FCPS are closed. Food distribution sites for FCPS will continue.

A case at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County of a Marine who contracted the virus while working overseas was the first case reported in the commonwealth.

In Fairfax, a couple in their 80s -- recently on an Egyptian cruise down the Nile River -- began to develop symptoms of respiratory illness on Feb. 28, testing positive the VDH said.

On March 8, VDH said a City of Fairfax man in his 80s -- was recently on an Egyptian cruise down the Nile River -- tested positive. He was hospitalized on March 5 and remains in stable condition. He had limited contact with others while ill and risk to the general Fairfax community remains low. His wife developed minor symptoms, and her condition has limited details. Officials stressed that the exposure was not the result of community transmission.

His wife was confirmed positive on March 9. She was asked to self-quarantine, stay home and avoid contact with others on March 5 when her husband was tested, and officials said she was compliant. When she developed minor respiratory illness symptoms, VDH decided testing was needed, and she was hospitalized while testing was completed. She had traveled on the same Nile River cruise as her husband, and officials stressed that the exposure was not the result of community transmission.

VDH on March 12 reported two new presumptive positive cases, which were close contacts to a case identified in North Carolina -- a man in his 60s, the spouse of the case in North Carolina, became ill with respiratory symptoms on March 2, before his spouse being identified as a case on March 9. He is isolated at home.

The second case, a man in his 20s, is also a close contact of the North Carolina case and became ill with symptoms on March 6. He is also isolated at home.

Fairfax officials reported two cases March 13 -- a woman in her 40s, and a man in his 60s. The woman was in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case linked to Christ Church in Georgetown. She's currently doing well and is isolated at home.

The man in his 60s had contact with a positive COVID-19 case reported by Department of Defense. He is currently hospitalized.

Goochland County: 1

No information has been released on this case.

Hanover County: 1

VDH confirmed a Hanover County resident, whose gender and age were not released, tested positive for coronavirus after traveling to a Level 3 country.

Harrisonburg City: 1

The Central Shenandoah Health District on March 12 said a Harrisonburg resident in their 60s tested positive positive case. The patient is currently doing well and is in isolation.

Henrico County : 2

No information has been released on these cases.

James City: 14

James City County reports eight positive cases. The Peninsula Health District on March 14 said one person has died from coronavirus. It's unclear if that person is from James City County. There are also three positive cases in Virginia Beach.

On March 13, the Peninsula Health District said five James City County residents, including two positive cases announced March 12, tested positive. Four of the new cases are contacts of the original two cases. The fifth new case has an unknown exposure and the investigation is ongoing to identify where he may have acquired the virus.

"These five new cases make this a community outbreak of COVID-19," Peninsula Health District Director Dr. Thomas Franck said. "The fact that one of these cases has an unknown exposure is concerning and is suspicious for community spread."

Loudoun County: 5

On March 10, VDH said a Loudoun County resident in their 40s tested positive, after coming into contact with another person with COVID-19 while attending Christ Church in Georgetown. Christ Church's priest and organist both tested positive for coronavirus in D.C.; they sought treatment and both remain in stable and isolated conditions.

The second case was announced on March 12, as a man in his 40s who was known to have direct contact with the first presumptive positive case in the county. County health officials said the man is currently stable and quarantined and has had no known contact with Loudoun County public schools.

Loudoun County health officials said a man in his 30s tested positive for the virus and the potential source of his infection is under investigation. He's being treated at a hospital in Loudoun County.

Prince Edward County: 1

Longwood University on March 11 said a student tested presumptive positive for coronavirus. The student continues to self-quarantine pending further testing at the CDC for confirmation. The university said campus events and in-person classes are canceled effective March 13-18.

Prince William County: 11

A U.S. Marine at Fort Belvoir tested positive on March 7 for the novel coronavirus. The Marine recently returned from overseas where he was on official business, officials said. He is being treated in isolation at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and the White House have been briefed. The base in Quantico is operating on a code yellow status.

A woman in her 60s with a history of international travel to an area affected by COVID-19 has also tested positive. When she returned to the states, she followed guidelines to remain at home and limit her contact with others. The Prince William Health Department said she had positive test results March 12. The woman is hospitalized in stable condition.

Spotsylvania County: 1

VDH confirmed on March 9 that a man in his 50s tested positive, though how he contracted the virus remains under investigation. The man is hospitalized and in stable condition.

Stafford County: 2

A case in Stafford County was one of six additional positive coronavirus cases in Virginia that were announced on Monday.

Virginia Beach: 4

VDH said that four people, including a couple who had traveled on a Nile River cruise, with confirmed cases of COVID-19, tested positive. The man, who is in his 60s, and the woman, who is in her 50s, got back to the U.S. from Egypt on March 5. They were tested at a hospital in Virginia Beach on March 8. The age and gender of the third person is known.

Williamsburg City: 1

No information has been released on this case.

York County: 1

No information has been released on this case.

All Virginia schools are closed from March 16-27, and then the state will reassess closure needs. Localities maintain authority over specific staffing decisions to ensure students maintain continuity of services or learning, while protecting the public health of teachers and staff.

Northam said the commonwealth is working on a plan to ensure that all students who rely on free or reduced lunches will have access to meals while schools are closed.

The Department of Education is issuing guidance and memos to superintendents across the Commonwealth to provide specifics about the continuity of education, school nutrition, and updated public health guidelines.

Test kits in Virginia

Virginia is currently testing kits twice a day, and results take 12-24 hours to come back.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.