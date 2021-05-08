VDH: Child in Eastern Region of Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications

RICHMOND, Va. — A child has died in the Eastern Region of Virginia from COVID-19 complications, the Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday.
The VDH says the child was between the age of 10 and 19.
This is the first reported death of a child in the Eastern Region of the state. This area includes the Peninsula, southside Hampton Roads, and the Eastern Shore.
For privacy reasons and out of respect for the patient's family, the VDH gave no other information about the child.
“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of this child at this time of great loss,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. in a news release. “COVID-19 has taken thousands of lives from us, and every death is a tragedy. The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. As we have seen in recent weeks, a COVID variant, the Delta variant, spreads more easily from one person to another. We have made progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work is not done.”