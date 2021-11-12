Virginia marks another vaccination milestone, still 'quite a ways' from herd immunity

The Commonwealth reports three in four adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19; 85% have at least one dose.

VIRGINIA, USA — In the early stages of the pandemic, health experts hinted that vaccination rates between 70 and 80% would get us to herd immunity.

However, UVA Health Assistant Professor of Infectious Diseases Dr. Patrick Jackson said it isn't so cut-and-dry when it comes to COVID-19.

"Especially, with the Delta variant. It's more transmissible than we thought before," he said.

Dr. Jackson also explained that being vaccinated and being immune from infection are not necessarily the same thing.

"And while the vaccines are highly effective at preventing things like getting sick and having to go to the hospital because of COVID-19, they're less effective at preventing transmission."

"Probably, you'd say you'd want somewhere in the neighborhood of 85% of the total population to be immune to COVID-19 to really reach herd immunity. And that includes kids, as well as adults," said Dr. Jackson. "We're still quite a ways from reaching that number."

That's, even more, the reason why Dr. Jackson said the vaccination push should continue.

75% of adults are fully vaccinated, while 63% of the total population is, according to Virginia Department of Health dashboard data Friday.

"One thing we have seen internationally is that in places that have very high rates of vaccination, while cases might go up, the number of hospitalizations has not risen nearly as much," he said.

And with the possibility for a winter wave of infections -- Riverside Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Rebekah Sensenig urges masking, social distancing and crowd consciousness to also continue.