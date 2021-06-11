Virginia Department of Health announces more mobile vaccination clinics

The newly announced locations are in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and one location on the Eastern Shore.

VIRGINIA, USA — In an effort to get more people vaccinated in Virginia, the department of health has announced 11 more mobile vaccination clinic locations and times.

The clinics will be traveling to locations in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and the Eastern Shore from June 14 through June 20.

Anyone 18 years old or older can receive a free Johnson & Johnson vaccine, that way they do not have to return for a second dose.

According to the department, the mobile clinics will primarily be in rural and underserved areas where vaccines aren't as accessible.

You do not need an appointment to get the shot.

The Virginia Beach locations are:

June 14, 9 a.m. - noon: Level Green Park, 15 Level Green Blvd.

June 14, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Gathering at Scott Memorial UMC 409 First Colonial Rd.

June 15, 9 a.m. to noon: Big Charlie's Truck Plaza 5792 Northampton Blvd.

June 15, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Farm Fresh parking lot 928 Diamond Springs Rd.

The Norfolk locations are:

June 16, 9 a.m. to noon: STEM Academy 1106 Campostella Rd.

June 16, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Barraud Park 2540 Barraud Ave.

June 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Harbor Park - Tides game 150 Park Ave

June 18, 9 a.m. to noon: Oakwood Chapel Church 982 Avenue E

June 18, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Young Terrace Community Center 804 Whitaker Lane

June 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Virginia Zoo 3500 Granby St.