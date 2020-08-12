Virginia Dept. of Health hosts community webinars to talk about COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 Community Conversations will be available online for people to learn more about how Virginia is preparing for the coronavirus vaccine.

NORFOLK, Va. — The coronavirus vaccine is getting close to being available for states to start distributing and Virginia wants to prepare people for what's to come.

According to the City of Norfolk, the Virginia Department of Health is hosting webinars for people to learn more on how the state is preparing for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

City officials said each webinar will have a focus on specific communities which includes minorities.

Here is the schedule for the webinars: