Virginia DMV centers closed until April 23, licenses and credentials extended

If you're driver's license or license plate expires between March 15 and May 15, those credentials will be extended by 60 days.

VIRGINIA, USA — As more guidelines and restrictions are put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, one essential service is changing its operations.

All DMV customer service centers in Virginia will be closed until April 23 and all DMV 2 Go and DMV Connect services are postponed.

If your driver's license or vehicle registration is set to expire in the next couple of months, those expiration dates will be extended 60 days from the original date of expiration.

If you're able to renew your license, state ID or vehicle registration online, you are encouraged to do so. Mail-in options are also available.

Licenses, permits and certificates issued to businesses that transport people or property for hire will be extended until May 31.

Replacement titles and registration cards can also be obtained online.