Virginia DOC upping precautions, coronavirus testing for inmates

The department will be sending hundreds of tests to correctional facilities to examine offenders who have common coronavirus symptoms.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Corrections said Monday it would be increasing precautions and running more coronavirus tests on inmates in the state.

By Monday morning, 116 offenders and 50 staff members in Virginia correctional facilities had active cases of COVID-19.

The department, in partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Virginia and the Virginia Department of Health, will be sending hundreds of tests to correctional facilities to examine offenders who have common coronavirus symptoms.

Additionally, the department said it would be testing the entire facility and staff at the Deerfield Correctional Center in Southampton, where officials say there is a large population of at-risk people. This will require 1,600 tests.