Education officials call for public school to go all-virtual through Mid-January in Virginia

The Virginia Education Association is urging Gov. Northam and school board leaders to make all public schools in VA go virtual until COVID-19 numbers go down.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has seen more coronavirus cases after Thanksgiving than it did since the start of the pandemic and on-site educational learning has been a major concern.

The Virginia Education Association called for an all-virtual instruction to run at least through the middle of January.

Governor Ralph Northam and all school board leaders have been urged to take a more cautious path, enforcing virtual learning at all public schools across the state.

VEA President Dr. James J. Fedderman said in a statement, "No one wants Virginia students to be taught inside the schools more than Virginia’s educators. But over the past week, Virginia has averaged 3,521 COVID-19 cases per day, an increase of 41 percent from the average two weeks earlier. The numbers don’t lie, and the human toll behind each of those numbers demand that we pause in-person learning until the situation rights itself."

"Today, I am calling on Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and the superintendents and school boards across this great Commonwealth to immediately order a conversion to all-virtual instruction in public schools until at least mid-January 2021, when the numbers can be re-evaluated."

He added that there cannot be any doubt when the December holiday season arrives that there will be even more deaths and tragedy as we've seen after Thanksgiving due to COVID-19.

"Public schools are attempting an unprecedented balancing act. We must ensure that our students are learning—but we cannot take actions that put the health and safety of students, or educators, or Virginia families at risk when safer options are available," said Fedderman.