Virginia Employment Commission headquarters to close after fourth worker tests positive for COVID-19

The office will close temporarily so it can be thoroughly cleaned. This is the fourth case the VEC has seen among its workers in the past three months.
Credit: Stephen Wozny (13 News Now)
The Virginia Employment Commission received more than 410,000 claims for benefits in one month, shattering previous highs.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond headquarters of the Virginia Employment Commission will temporarily close after the agency's fourth employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Around 350 employees work at the headquarters. Most had already been teleworking, but now all of them will be required to work from home, according to commission officials.

None of the call centers and district offices will be affected by this change. Those divisions of the agency will continue to process unemployment insurance claims, hold administrative hearings and respond to customer inquiries.

This is the fourth COVID-19 case that's affected the VEC in the last three months.

After officials receive word of the test results, they've temporarily shut down and thoroughly clean the office.

The agency will take steps to resume normal operations, while employees continue to work remotely.

