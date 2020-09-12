Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced his intent to announce new COVID-19 restrictions to slow the spread of the virus on December 10.

His plan is to detail these restrictions in a news conference at 2 p.m.

Northam was responding to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases reported per day, and an upward trending positivity rate for the state. Today, there were 4,398 new cases reported in Virginia, and 2,035 people being treated for the virus in state hospitals.

The choice comes on the heels of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announcing a new curfew on Tuesday. In the Tar Heel state, starting Friday, people will have to stay home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and on-site alcohol sales will have to end at 9 p.m.

Northam did not initially say if his new restrictions would be more oriented towards business changes or altered stay-at-home orders.