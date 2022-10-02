Virginia sees high demand for digital copies of vaccination proof

Health officials said, since September, they've received over two million requests for digital vaccine cards that come with a QR code.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) wants to make sure people have their proof of COVID-19 vaccination handy, whether it’s a physical card or a digital copy.

The requests indicate that more businesses are requiring proof of vaccination.

With digital cards available, some concert venues in Hampton Roads are trying to make it easier for people to show proof of their vaccinations.

James Bryan, the marketing director for Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach, said his team made changes to their COVID-19 policies since case numbers are going down.

“As of today [Thursday], we are recommending masks. We’re not requiring masks unless patrons come to the theater are 11-years and under," said James.

But Bryan said they are staying alert by having guests show proof of vaccination. People can show a vaccine card or a digital copy.

The theater made it faster and easier for people by creating their own QR code that goes to VDH's portal to find vaccination records.

“They can scan it directly on our lobby and it takes them directly to the website. They put their information in and it pops up their record and that's worked really well for us," said James.

VDH is reminding people that more places are requiring proof of vaccination.

“We’re getting several calls to our call center asking where they could find their QR Code and we took that to mean that we need more information out the public," said VDH Director of Immunization Christy Gray.

VDH said showing proof of vaccination to get into any business is not mandated by the state. It’s up to the business owner to require that.