Virginia National Guard ends COVID-19 response mission

Soldiers and airmen will no longer be assisting with vaccinations and testing cross the state.

VIRGINIA, USA — The Virginia National Guard has been helping locations across the state with COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, administrative, logistical, and planning tasks for the last 460 days.

However, that mission ended on July 31. The National Guard concluded its COVID-19 response on Monday shared its successes in a news release.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the tremendous effort from our Soldiers, Airmen, members of the VDF, and state and federal civilian workforce in their support to the COVID-19 response,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia.

During the National Guard's 460 day mission, soldiers and airmen held more than 210 community testing events and tested nearly 180,000 Virginians.

The mission also assisted health care workers with N95 mask fittings and PPE delivery.

“When nursing homes and assisted living facilities were being ravaged by COVID-19 outbreaks, Guard members donned personal protective equipment and selflessly went into these facilities to help test every resident and staff person for COVID-19,” State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver said. “For months, dedicated Guard members assisted with both large and small testing events in communities throughout Virginia.”

Those involved in the mission also helped distribute more than 1.2 million pounds of food and administered more than 61,500 vaccinations.