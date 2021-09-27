Gov. Northam to give COVID-19 update Monday afternoon

His update comes a few days after the CDC recommended booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for certain groups.

VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from Sept. 21, 2021.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is set to hold a briefing Monday afternoon to share updates on the state's response to COVID-19, as well as the latest on vaccinations.

His update comes a few days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for certain groups.

Following the CDC's recommendation, the state's vaccination coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) welcomes the decision.

"We are confident that we will have enough supply, and that access will be widely available," Dr. Avula said in a Friday press release.

Gov. Northam's briefing starts at 1 p.m. You can stream it on 13News Now's website.