Virginia public health leaders: Not enough people are vaccinated to slow the spread of the Delta variant

To control the highly infectious Delta variant, Virginia public health leaders said the public should more expect vaccine mandates from all types of organizations.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia's public health leaders say more Virginians need to get vaccinated to fight the spread of the Delta variant, with more vaccine mandates and a potential FDA approval of a third dose for immunosuppressed people just weeks away.

After reaching a low point of about 11,000 vaccinations per day, health leaders report more people are getting the COVID-19 vaccine now in response to the highly contagious Delta variant.

Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia's vaccine coordinator, said Virginia is currently distributing just shy of 14,000 doses per day.

"I think the reality is it is the impact of Delta and the fact this is a more contagious disease that has put vaccinations back on the radar for many Virginians," Avula said.

In Hampton Roads, coronavirus cases have increased tenfold between June and August. The Virginia Department of Health reports the Delta variant was responsible for more than 80% of cases tested during the first full week of July.

COVID-19 mutates as it spreads from person to person, creating more dangerous variants. In a media briefing Tuesday, state health leaders said the more people that get vaccinated, the fewer chances the virus has of mutating.

At Eastern Virginia Medical School, Dr. Edward Oldfield, infectious disease expert, said it's fortunate that current COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against the Delta variant.

"The more unvaccinated people we have getting infected, the more mutations we're going to have and the more potential to get a variant that's even worse than Delta," Dr. Oldfield said. "Flatly, our vaccination rates are too low."

All public health officials said the solution is for more people to get vaccinated, likely slowing the transmission of the virus and assuredly preventing more deaths.

"The vaccine is still highly effective against Delta, 88% prevention of symptomatic disease, 96% prevention of serious disease," Dr. Oldfield said.

To control the highly infectious Delta variant, Virginia public health leaders said the public should more expect vaccine mandates from all types of organizations.

"I think when the FDA moves to full licensure in the next few weeks we will see even more of that and vaccine requirements will be very commonplace throughout the country," Dr. Avula said.

Avula said the Virginia Department of Health is preparing for likely FDA approval within the next two weeks of third doses or booster shots for immunosuppressed people, who make up a small percentage of the population.

Dr. Oldfield said physicians tell him the Delta variant is more serious and less responsive to treatment than the alpha strain that was dominant in the spring.

He called the current moment and need for more people to get vaccinated a "turning point" in the fight against COVID.

"I don’t have a lot of sympathy for the people who say, 'It’s my right to put other people at risk,'" Oldfield said.

If new variants emerge, health leaders said the current vaccines can be modified to adapt to new strains.