Virginia now among 31 states on NY, CT, NJ quarantine list as COVID spikes

ALBANY, N.Y. — Residents from 31 states -- including Virginia -- must now quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as dozens of states face rising positive COVID-19 rates.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged Tuesday that the quarantine is “imperfect” but said the quarantine could help protect the states against the risk of increased spread.

The governor’s office said 724 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, a figure that has plunged since the virus peaked in mid-April but has declined at a much slower rate since late June.