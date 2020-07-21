x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

coronavirus

Virginia now among 31 states on NY, CT, NJ quarantine list as COVID spikes

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged that the quarantine is “imperfect” but said the quarantine could help protect the states against the risk of increased spread.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Residents from 31 states -- including Virginia -- must now quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as dozens of states face rising positive COVID-19 rates. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged Tuesday that the quarantine is “imperfect” but said the quarantine could help protect the states against the risk of increased spread. 

The governor’s office said 724 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, a figure that has plunged since the virus peaked in mid-April but has declined at a much slower rate since late June. 

The percentage of positive results has plateaued around one percent since mid-June, with 1.2% of 66,000 tests conducted Monday coming up positive.

RELATED: Health officials suspend food permits after restaurants in Virginia Beach disobey governor's orders

RELATED: Hampton Roads coronavirus cases are climbing, but people are recovering too