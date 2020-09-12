Virginia nursing home residents, staff could start getting COVID-19 vaccines Dec. 28, VHCA leader says

Virginia is prioritizing health care workers and long-term care facility residents in the first roll-out of any approved COVID-19 vaccine.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pharmacies could offer on-site vaccination clinics at Virginia nursing homes in a matter of weeks, if COVID-19 vaccines get FDA approval.

“We’re hoping as early as December 28, vaccinations in nursing homes in Virginia will begin," said Keith Hare, President and CEO of Virginia Health Care Association and Virginia Center for Assisted Living.

Virginia is prioritizing healthcare workers and long-term care facilities in the first rollout of any approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Hare says Walgreens and CVS will provide vaccination clinics at senior centers and nursing homes as many as three times, to ensure that everyone who wants the vaccine is able to get it.

He said he hopes all workers and residents could be vaccinated by March.

“Not to slow the spread of the virus in nursing homes - but to eliminate it," Hare said. “We want the centers back to normal, being places family members could come and visit their loved ones as soon as possible.”

Pharmacies, state agencies and long-term care facilities are currently working out the logistics of vaccine distribution. Hare said right now, no one knows which facilities will receive the vaccine first.

He praised Virginia’s priority on nursing homes but said there’s more to do right now.