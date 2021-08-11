Virginia renews its calls for mask wearing as schools reopen

The delta variant is fueling a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations just as schools begin or prepare to begin their academic year.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia health officials have renewed their recommendations for mask wearing in schools and indoors.

The reiteration of the guidance on Tuesday came as a more contagious variant of the coronavirus continues to spread.

The delta variant is fueling a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations just as schools begin or prepare to begin their academic year. One school system has already reported a few dozen cases.

Schools in Hopewell started the academic year on July 26. It has reported 40 COVID cases. Most are among students. And most are attributed to community spread.