Virginia health commissioner says omicron variant could become 'dominant strain' over the next month

Nearly every COVID-19 case in Virginia is currently connected to the delta variant, but health leaders foresee a shift during the latest surge.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia health leaders said the omicron variant could become the dominant strain of COVID-19 after the holiday, as cases rise statewide for a third consecutive week.

Currently, nearly every COVID-19 case in the Commonwealth is identified as the delta variant, per the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Dr. M. Norman Oliver, the state health commissioner, said he expects the number of cases to keep increasing during the holiday period, and if it's true that the omicron variant is more transmissible, omicron cases could surge.

"It wouldn't surprise me if over the next month or so we find out omicron is the dominant variant," Oliver said.

VDH is tracking another winter spike of COVID cases. They peaked last January, and current cases counts of around 3,600 per day are nearing the highs of the September spike.

"I think we see some seasonality to this virus, that is in the winter it’s more virulent, spreads more easily, not just because we’re gathering but because of the nature of the virus itself," Oliver told 13News Now.

VDH has identified only a handful of omicron cases in the Commonwealth so far.

Compared to last winter’s surge, Oliver said the big advantage is that 77.5% of adults in Virginia are fully vaccinated.

He said breakthrough cases of the virus are more than likely to be mild.

"The difference is there are more people vaccinated, we know the vaccine protects you from omicron as well as the delta variant," he said.

As for holiday plans, Oliver advised that people can still responsibly hang out in small gatherings, provide they're fully vaccinated.

"If you’re vaccinated and boosted, I believe you can get together with family and friends over the holidays," he said.

Oliver said health leaders are studying the Omicron variant to learn about the risks of severe illness.

"If it becomes the dominant variant, it will have an impact on [increasing] hospitalizations, but that’s not the situation now," he said. "People need to worry about Delta, but with either one, get vaccinated, that’s your way out."

VDH is now following new guidance from the CDC to recommend the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.