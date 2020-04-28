Virginia private lab says testing capacity not being fully used during national shortage

The CEO of Aperiomics in Sterling, Virginia, said her lab can test 2,500 samples a week. So far, they've only hit 10% of that.

STERLING, Va. — Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the DMV, leaders have stressed that they do not have enough tests. Aperiomics in Sterling, Virginia is one of many private labs that jumped in to help.

"As things started unfolding and it became clear that supply chain issues were causing major issues in test availability, we knew that we had the availability to make modifications in the test to account for these supply chain issues, and so we did," CEO Dr. Crystal Icenhour said. "Really, the whole purpose behind this was to provide additional support to the state of Virginia and their testing needs, but also to the region and other parts of the country where testing is desperately needed."

Dr. Icenhour said they were able to modify the standard test outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to get around supply chain issues many labs have been experiencing.

She said they have the capacity to test 2,500 samples a week.

“We haven’t even reached about 10% of that capacity in the whole time that we’ve been offering the test, so we were quite surprised with that," Dr. Icenhour said.

She thinks the disconnect stems from doctors following CDC protocols to only test people with certain symptoms and people being afraid to leave their homes to get one.

Since D.C., Maryland and Virginia's reopen plans all include expanding testing, Dr. Icenhour said she doesn't think they should move forward until leaders can figure out how to use all resources available.

DMV REOPENING PLANS

In a press conference Monday, the Director of D.C.'s Department of Health, Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, said part of the District's plan involves getting tests into the hands of more private healthcare providers.

“It’s not only about whether or not we have the supplies at our district-sponsored testing sites, but that every healthcare provider in the city who desires to sample and test their patient has the same capacity and ability to do so," Dr. Nesbitt said.

When it comes to reopening, Dr. Icenhour said the two biggest questions are:

What is the rate of infection? How many people are actually infected? How many people have developed an immunity?

“In a perfect situation, we would screen at least 10% of the population for the presence of the virus and an antibody immunity reaction to the virus, so we know where we stand," she said.

Dr. Icenhour and Dr. Clarence Lam, the director of occupational health services for Johns Hopkins Medicine, agreed that businesses should make sure they have the ability to test each employee before they reopen.

“Businesses, as they look forward, need to be able to plan to have their employees screened where they’re coming onsite, making sure that they have no symptoms and that they have no fever, and when testing’s more broadly available, making sure that’s available to these businesses as well," Lam said.