Virginia reduces jail population by 17% amid coronavirus

The reduction can increase space within prisons and keep inmates farther apart as the coronavirus continues to spread.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has reduced its jail population by 17% in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday that the jail population in the state was 24,000 on April 7, down 17% from March 1. Virginia has also seen a 67% decline in the number of new commitments for misdemeanors across the state.

Northam said the reduction was achieved through various steps, including decreasing the number of low-risk offenders being held without bail in jails and using alternatives to jail such as home electronic monitoring.