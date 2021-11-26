Virginia reports first MIS-C death; child who died was in Prince William Health District

There have been 111 total cases of MIS-C in Virginia since March 2020, but this is the first case of a child in the state dying from the condition.

Friday, the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard showed the state's first death from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

There have been 111 total cases of MIS-C since March 2020, but this is the case of a child dying from the condition. The only information about that child is that he or she was in Prince William District, which is in Northern Virginia.

MIS-C is an illness that causes children's bodies to swell. It's been cropping up in areas of significant COVID-19 transmission.

CHKD reported a surge of MIS-C in Virginia in January, following the 2020 holiday season.

MIS-C can cause fever, gut pain, bloodshot eyes, diarrhea and vomiting. It is especially dangerous if it causes a child's heart, lungs, kidney or brain to become inflamed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the condition appears to be linked to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

"CDC is still learning about MIS-C and how it affects children, so we don’t know why some children have gotten sick with MIS-C and others have not," its website reads. "We also do not know if children with certain health conditions are more likely to get MIS-C."