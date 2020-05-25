Virginia sees second case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome linked to children with COVID-19

This second case surfaced just one week after the first. No other details about the child, including the age or condition, were released.

The department’s website on Monday showed a second case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in the Fairfax Health District, which includes Fairfax County and the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church. No other details, including the age of the child, were provided.

Officials confirmed the first case in the same district last week, saying at the time that the child was recovering at home.