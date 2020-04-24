Virginia's nursing aide training halt interferes with jobs

An owner of a nurse aide training facility says students are ready to work but are being burdened with restrictions.

HAMPTON, Va. — The halt on clinical training for students looking to be nurse aides in Virginia has made it difficult for them to find jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginian Pilot reports students are having trouble finding work because of the halt.

The state stopped the trainings in nursing homes earlier this month due to safety concerns.

The federal government meanwhile has temporarily waived the requirements to employ nurse aides.

