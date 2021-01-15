Walgreens in Chesapeake, Suffolk to offer free COVID-19 antigen tests

These tests produce results in 20 minutes. Health officials recommend people who are experiencing symptoms or who may have been exposed to the virus to get tested.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two Walgreens stores in Hampton Roads are now offering free, antigen testing for COVID-19.

These tests are being administered at 15 stores around Virginia, two of which are in this region -- one in Chesapeake and one in Suffolk. This is part of a partnership between Walgreens and the Virginia Department of Health to provide more tests and resources to the public that are easily accessible.

This arrangement increases the number of Walgreens stores in Virginia that can provide free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing. Beforehand, only four stores in the state were offering tests.

These antigen tests produce results in 20 minutes. VDH recommends people who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who may have been exposed to the virus to get tested.

Here are the addresses of the local Walgreens stores providing the tests: