Correctional officers are alleging that DOC leaders are not accurately reporting the number of COVID-19 cases in D.C. Jail.

WASHINGTON — The Public Defender Service and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against D.C. Department of Corrections for failing to protect officers and inmates at the D.C. Central Detention Facility during the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the Fraternal Order of Police and the DOC Labor Committee, along with their lawyer, J. Michael Hannon, detailed the environment inmates and correctional officers are enduring inside of the D.C. Jail as positive COVID-19 cases are reported in the facility.

Cpl. Benjamin, who has been with DOC for 10 years, said officers at the D.C. jail are being exposed to COVID-19 and precautionary measures that city leaders said have been taking place are not.

“CDC guidelines have not been followed at all,” Benjamin said. “PPE has not been provided to our staff.”

Benjamin claims his requests to District leaders have been rejected. He said DOC Management has refused to participate in their daily conference calls to hear their concerns.

He said he spoke to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on the phone alongside other union leaders and she threatened him and other officers with criminal prosecution if they leave the jail.

Although Benjamin said he made it clear his intentions are not to leave his duties, union members and officers are calling for D.C. leaders to make efforts to ensure that inmates and officers in the jail are safe and have proper PPE.

"Inmates are not being protected, officers are not being protected. If they are not safe, then we are not safe either, our families are not safe either,” said Benjamin.

Jannease Johnson, a 29-year veteran with DOC alleges that the true number of COVID-19 case in D.C. jail is not accurate and are one to two days behind. Johnson said that there is “no true quarantine” for inmates exposed or diagnosed with the virus. She said inmates remain in the general population.

Johnson also alleges that 47 staff members who were in contact with the first inmate to test positive for COVID-19 were notified, but management refuses to tell staff who the other inmates are that tested positive for COVID-19 and who was in contact with those inmates.

City council member, Trayvon White, visited the jail on Tuesday wearing full hazmat gear, Johnson said. She believes DOC management and District leaders are afraid to enter the jail due to fear of contamination while PPE hasn't been given to officers in the facility.

Inmates are afraid and are asking correctional officers where there are cleaning supplies to clean their cells, Johnson alleges.

According to Hannon, the DOC labor committee has been investigating jail conditions during the coronavirus outbreak since January. Hannon said they are hoping the lawsuit in conjunction with the ACLU lawsuit can affect some change.

DOC reported on March 31 that a 25-year-old male inmate in their custody tested positive for COVID-19. He was moved from the Correctional Treatment Facility, D Building to the quarantine unit on March 26 as a precautionary measure after a person from his original unit tested positive for coronavirus, department officials said.

The man was placed in isolation in a Special Management Unit and is being monitored in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Two other positive cases reported include a 37-year-old and 38-year-old. Both inmates were also housed in the Correctional Treatment Facility, D Building, before being moved to the quarantine unit on March 26. It's unclear if this incident is related to the new case reported on Tuesday.

There are now six inmates who have tested positive in DOC custody, according to DOC officials.

Earlier in March, 65 inmates were quarantined after coming in contact with a U.S. Marshal who tested positive for the virus.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said that MPD has expanded the criteria they are using to determine which arrestees are released on, "citation pending a future court date."

He said that his staff is monitoring the lockup list, in an effort to bring fewer people to the court system.