'We are collapsing': Virus pummels medics in Spain and Italy

In Spain and Italy, medical workers are running out of equipment and falling ill to coronavirus themselves.

MADRID, Spain — The coronavirus is waging a war of attrition against health care workers around the world.

In Spain, doctors and nurses complain of shortages of the equipment necessary to shield them from contagion and tests for the new virus.

There and in Italy, many medical professionals are falling ill. Widespread infections among health workers reflect the universal difficulty of stemming the spread of the pandemic.