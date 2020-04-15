For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts and a lot more.

APRIL 15, 2020:

4:20 p.m. - Sheriff Danny Rogers reports that the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office will extend the current moratorium on tenant evictions from April 17th through and including May 1st, 2020.

Based on the express legal authority in Chief Justice Beasley’s April 13th Order, and the clear written guidance provided by Governor Cooper on March 30th, the Sheriff’s Office will not execute or enforce existing Writs of Possession to effect tenant evictions from April 17 through May 1, 2020.

4:00 p.m. - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said, in order to ease restrictions we must improve in the following three areas: testing, tracing, and trends.

He talked about the following:

First – testing. Our new normal relies on an increase in testing capabilities to isolate and track new cases. This means having the lab capacity and supplies to do more diagnostic testing as well as reliable antibody testing that can tell us who has had the virus.

Second – tracing. We have to boost our public health workforce to trace and track new cases. When a new case pops up, tracing efforts will identify people who’ve been in contact so they can get tested. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will partner with universities & hospitals to get this job done.

And third — trends. To ease restrictions, we have to see COVID-19 trends move in the right direction. This includes trends in the number of new positive cases, hospitalizations, deaths, as well as available supply of personal protective equipment, hospital capacity and more.

3:49 p.m. - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to give an update at 4 p.m.

11:15 a.m. - North Carolina nears 120 coronavirus related deaths, health officials report. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services daily coronavirus numbers report shows the state has 5,123 confirmed COVID-19 cases 117 coronavirus deaths, an increase of 17 deaths from Tuesday.

7:45 a.m. - Join our digital newscast AFTER GMS. The statewide stay-at-home order is in effect until April 29. Do you think it should be extended or lifted? Plus, a lot of people are searching online for sleep help. How has the pandemic impacted your sleep?

News to note on Wednesday:

Q&A with Roy Cooper: We asked Governor Cooper some of your most pressing questions. When will kids go back to school? And will the April 29 stay-at-home deadline be extended across the state? He didn't have all the answers but said North Carolinians will deserve some answers very soon.

Winston-Salem's stay-at-home order has extended to May 7, and business owners aren't sure how many more losses they can take. Our Marissa Tansino spoke to one of them.

No cake. No sitting around and talking. But it was something special! A Triad family gave their 81-year-old grandma a special social distancing birthday party from outside her nursing home.

