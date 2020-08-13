Weekly unemployment claims are falling, but still higher than pre-pandemic records

For the first time since March, U.S. initial unemployment claims fell below one million last week.

NORFOLK, Va. — Unemployment numbers are falling, but they’re still at historic highs.

Initial claims dipped below one million last week for the first time since March. In total, about 963,000 claims were filed. However, that's still higher than the pre-pandemic record of 695,000, and weekly claims data doesn't tell the whole story.

Ben Mason, an unemployed musician and retail worker from Chesapeake, said he was receiving unemployment benefits in the spring but they abruptly stopped about two months ago.

"It's not looking good," Mason said. "I've got bills piling up like nobody's business."

Mason is waiting on a review of his unemployment case and an explanation for the cessation in benefits. He said there's no guarantee his benefits will return.

His case is an example of what's not covered in weekly claims data - the people experiencing programs with the various unemployment programs, filings and contested claims reviews.

About 15.5 million Americans are currently receiving traditional unemployment benefits -- more than double the pre-pandemic record of 6.6 million.

"I do want to get back to work, I am antsy and ready to do this," Mason said. "One way or another, we're going to get out of this."