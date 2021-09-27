Wegmans has Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots available to eligible recipients at all pharmacy locations

Appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot must be reserved in advance.

Wegmans announced this week that its pharmacy locations are now offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to eligible individuals by appointment only.

The following groups are eligible to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series:

People 65 years and older

Residents in long-term care settings

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions, based on their individual benefits and risks

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, based on their individual benefits and risks

At this time, only individuals who received the Pfizer two-dose vaccine are eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot, Wegmans said.

Currently, there is not a recommendation for a Moderna or J&J/Janssen booster shot for the general population.

Appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot must be reserved in advance.

Customers can schedule an appointment by visiting Wegmans.com/pharmacy or calling 1-800-207-6099 between 2 and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, while appointments last.

Customers must bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card or other proof of vaccination to their appointment if they did not receive their initial two-dose series at Wegmans.

Proof of a qualifying condition is not required; however, patients will be asked to self-attest to current CDC eligibility at time of vaccine appointment.