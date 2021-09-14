Wells Fargo delays return-to-office date for workers

Wells Fargo announced workers will return to the office full-time on Nov. 1, marking the second time the return date has been delayed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wells Fargo, one of the largest employers in Charlotte, is once again pushing back the date its workers will return to the office.

Wells Fargo announced employees will come back full-time Nov. 1. The bank said rising COVID-19 cases across the country are prompting the delay in getting workers back into the office. The bank previously pushed its return date to Oct. 18 from Sept. 6 due to the delta variant.

"We are studying these proposed requirements to better understand how they apply to our RTO plans, and will share more information when it is available," Chief Operating Officer Scott Powell told Bloomberg.

Wells Fargo employs more than 27,000 people in Charlotte. Earlier this year, Wells Fargo said it does not require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine but strongly encourages workers to take the shot.

