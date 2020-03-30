'We're just at the beginning' says North Carolina health expert on COVID-19

Benefits of stay-at-home orders won't be felt for weeks because of the COVID-19 incubation period, experts say.

RALEIGH, North Carolina — Days after North Carolina's governor Roy Cooper issued a stay-at-home order, health experts there say they're expecting cases to accelerate before the effects of the order will be felt.

The goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19, which North Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore says is rapidly spreading.

“I think the bad news, we have to acknowledge we’re just at the beginning," he said. "Every indication is that this is really ramping up now and we’re in what we would call the acceleration phase of the pandemic here in North Carolina.”

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam also issued a stay-at-home order on Monday.

As the name would suggest, a stay at home order means: stay home. Under the order, you should only leave your house for work, to go to the doctor, to exercise, to walk your dog, to help a family member, or to visit an “essential businesses."

But do stay at home orders work in slowing the spread of the coronavirus? Moore says yes, but because of COVID-19’s incubation period, it might be a while before his team sees results.

“We wouldn’t really expect to see the effects of each of these mitigation steps – the canceling schools, the mass gatherings, the stay at home, that type of stuff – until about two weeks after they go into effect," he said. "Because of the time it takes when you’re exposed and when you might actually get diagnosed.”

Here’s what’s open under the orders: gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants offering takeout and delivery, as well as banks, laundromats, and police stations.

Here’s what’s closed: restaurants that only offer dine-in services, bars, gyms, and any sort of entertainment venue like a movie theater or museum.

Hospitals and healthcare providers are open but you should call your doctor's office to check. Liquor stores are also open, as well as auto repair shops, hardware stores, golf courses, and gun stores.

The directive to limit gatherings of more than 10 people is still in effect, and keep in mind, the point of a stay at home order is to greatly limit social interactions and travel.