'We're on the mend' | Northam gives update on his, wife's COVID-19 conditions

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam released an update on how he and his wife are faring after they both came down with COVID-19.

Northam and First Lady Pam Northam were both tested right after learning that a staff member in the Governor's mansion tested positive for COVID-19.

Both of their tests came back positive, as well.

Northam's office released the news late last week. Northam provided an update Monday afternoon about his condition as well as First Lady Northam.

"We’re on the mend and I feel good and our spirits are good and we continue to do the work of Virginia," Northam said.

The governor also said he's working closely with the Virginia Department of Health to get other members of the mansion staff tested.

The first lady did experience some mild symptoms, while Northam had no symptoms, according to his office.

“This is a reminder that this virus is still out there. We want you all to remain vigilant. Continue to wear your masks. Keep your distance. Wash your hands," Northam said.