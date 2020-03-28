Western Tidewater Health District reports first coronavirus death

The man was in his 60s and died in a local hospital from respiratory failure, officials said. He had several underlying medical conditions.

The Western Tidewater Health District reported its first COVID-19 death in the region.

The man was in his 60s and died in a local hospital from respiratory failure, officials said.

The man had several underlying medical conditions.

“The staff of the Western Tidewater Health District is deeply saddened by the death of this patient,” said Dr. Todd Wagner district director.

“This is another reminder of how important it is for us to protect ourselves and others from the COVID-19 virus.”

Western Tidewater Health District covers Isle of Wight County, Southampton County and Suffolk.

Officials said this new case will be included in the statewide case count tomorrow on the Virginia Department of Health's website.

The Virginia Department of Health reported that 739 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. That's up by 135 since Friday.