As new restrictions loom, what do families in Hampton Roads say they miss this holiday season?

New COVID-19 restrictions are set to go into effect on Monday, December 14.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In years past, a Friday in the middle of December hitting 60-degrees might be all the reason to grab as many friends and family to enjoy the night.

As most things in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a limit on that, too.

Cases are rising during the holiday season, both in Hampton Roads and around the country, giving a different look to the winter festivities. At a time when families should be coming together, many remain separated.

“Nothing, nobody is doing anything," Kim Vakos said at Virginia Beach's Town Center. "Like Thanksgiving, we stayed to ourselves, just did a Zoom video call.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam imposes new restrictions for the Commonwealth that go into effect Monday, including a new curfew set at 12 a.m., an expanded mask mandate, and reduced social gathering sizes.

For many families who talked with 13News Now on Friday, not being able to see other family members were often the thing missed most about the holidays.

“We’re not around the family, we have no family, we have friends. But we miss family and grandkids," Melissa Ciccarello said.

“It’s really hard... especially this time of the year, sometimes you don’t get to see them all year and these were the times you could," her husband, Vinnie Ciccarello said.

The first winter season through the pandemic means new norms, too.

At Town Center Friday night, children and families could only take pictures with Santa Claus through a protective inflatable snow globe.

But as for whether the absence of family has changed whether or not the holiday spirit is lost, that's something even a pandemic cannot take away.

"Can't really get down about a lot of things, kids are so great because they still experience the magic of Christmas and holidays," Virginia Beach mom Megan Mohr said.